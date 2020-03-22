Mumbai: No property registrations in MMR circle till March 31

Mumbai: In a bid to discourage long queues and gathering of people because of coronavirus spread, the department of stamps and registration has suspended the registration of properties in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region(MMR) comprising Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and also in Nagpur until March 31. The Inspector General of Registration Omprakash Deshmukh on Saturday issued notification in this regard.

However, he clarified that the online registration for leave and license properties will continue unabated.

The department officer told FPJ,'' On an average 5,000 documents of residential and non residential are generally registered manually in MMR, Nagpur and Pune. It will now happen after March 31 which means the government will have to forgo the revenue that would have been collected.'' He hinted that the government may not earn about Rs 3,000 crore due to the suspension of registration of documents until March 31.