Mumbai: No preventions or holidays for Medical students taking care of patients

The students cannot take special preventive measures though they interact with numerous patients. Rani Iyer, a nursing student at KEM hospital, said, “Some of us have bought our own masks and hand sanitisers. There are many patients in the hospital and sanitisers get over quickly. Some have been given masks by our college.”

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) authorities have directed all the medical and paramedical students to continue their postings and internships during this crucial time. Dr TP Lahane, the DMER Director, said, “Students have not been given any holidays. We have provided masks for all students and hand sanitisers at all medical colleges and hospitals.”

Students demanded the state should implement safety measures for them as they, too, are at high risks. Mandar Vibhute, an intern at Nair Hospital, said, “If the state government wants us to assist and help manage the workload then they should implement necessary safety measures. We are at risks because we are attending patients and their families without any preventive measures.”

In Bangalore, there is a shortage of masks and medical students have been asked to work extra hours to cater to patients coming for COVID-19 tests in hospitals.