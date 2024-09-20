 Mumbai: No FIR Filed Yet In Suicide Case Of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Paswan In Deonar
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image (FIR)

In the case of Sandeep Paswan, a 33-year-old chartered accountant from Hazaribagh, Bihar, who died by suicide in Deonar on Tuesday after broadcasting his distress on Facebook Live, the police are yet to file an FIR, having initially recorded an accidental death report.

Sandeep accused a Mumbai woman and her parents of harassment before his death. By the time police arrived at his residence, he had already passed away. He had been living in Govandi, since 2022.

On September 17 at around 7am, Sandeep went live on Facebook, showing injuries on his body and claiming that the woman and her family physically assaulted him and pushed him to take his own life. He stated, “They told me, ‘Why are you still alive? Just die, or we will kill you.’” Viewers alerted the police, but by the time they arrived, he had hanged himself.

The police registered an accidental death report and will consider a case of abetment after further inquiry, as the woman has filed a molestation case against him.

Sandeep met a woman named Sapna in 2018 and became engaged in 2021. She took Rs12.5 lakh from him to buy a flat, but her family opposed the marriage. When Sandeep demanded his money back, they assured him it would be returned but never did. After travelling to Mumbai to retrieve it, they filed a molestation case against him, leading to his arrest in 2023.

In his video, Sandeep mentioned taking legal action against Sapna and her family, displaying injury marks and claiming they harmed him and pressured him to end his life. He had reportedly expressed suicidal tendencies for a year, with police having previously counselled him.

