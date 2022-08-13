Mumbai: No, Eknath Shinde isn't building new Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, says Uday Samant | FPJ

A day after media reported that Maharashtra chief Minister Eknath Shide is planning to build a new Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, Sena rebel MLA Uday Samant refuted the reports.

Taking to Twitter, Samant wrote, "The misconception is being spread that Eknath Shinde is planning to build new Sena Bhavan in Dadar. We are trying to have a central office so that the Chief Minister can meet the common people. We still have respect for the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar."

On Friday, Shinde camp legislator Sada Sarvankwar announced that their new centre of operations will be called Prati Shiv Sena Bhavan. He also announced their plan to set up shakhas across Mumbai. Sources said this is a part of their plan to completely decimate Uddhav Thackeray and his faction.

Sarvankwar said, “Prati Shiv Sena Bhavan is required, considering the response, the CM is getting across Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. This will be the headquarters from where he will operate.”

The three-storey Shiv Sena Bhavan, which is located near Shivaji Park in Dadar, where the party was formed in 1966, was built in the early 1970s. Apart from housing the party headquarters, it also had offices of Sena-affiliated organisations but was damaged after a bomb blast at the nearby petrol pump in March 1993.

The Sena Bhavan has seen the Shiv Sena’s graph rise over the last four decades. After the Shiv Sena-BJP came to power for the first time in 1995, both the parties in the presence of architects of an alliance, Balasaheb Thackeray and BJP veteran late Pramod Mahajan, met there and announced Manohar Joshi and not Sudhir Joshi as the Chief Minister to lead the alliance.

A five-storey Sena Bhavan with a corporate look was inaugurated by late Bal Thackeray on July 27, 2006, which was also the 46th birthday of his son Uddhav.

After Shinde and 39 legislators staged a coup and joined hands with the BJP to form the new government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Whether it is the Sena Bhavan, Saamana, Matoshree…they should not even think of looking at it.”

(With inputs from agencies)