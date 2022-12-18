Mumbai: No bail for two accused in Nalasopara arms haul case

File Photo

Mumbai: Observing that explosive substances such as crude bombs were found during the house search of Vaibhav Raut, accused in the Nalasopara arms haul case, a special court has rejected his bail plea. The bail application of his co-accused Sujith Rangaswami was also rejected in a separate order.

In similar orders, the court has observed that it is alleged that he and co-accused were likely to cause some sabotage act in Mumbai and Pune. “During house search of the applicant, explosive substances such as crude bombs, explosive powder, gelatin sticks, electronic detonator and non-electronic detonator were found,” it said on Mr Raut. Regarding their co-accused Sharad Kalaskar’s house search, it said two handwritten chits regarding the procedure of manufacturing of bomb were seized.

“The offences are serious in nature. Considering the material against the accused there is reasonable ground for believing that the accusation against the applicant prima-facie true,” the court said. On Mr Raut, it said that his role is major while on Mr Rangaswami, it said that he is alleged to have participated in the conspiracy.

In a separate development, the ATS had sought permission to interrogate the accused Mr Raut, Shrikant Pangarkar and Liladhar Lodhi in connection with the killing of rationalist Govind Pansare. It had sought to record their statement in Mumbai Central Prison where they are lodged in presence of the jail superintendent.

The ATS in its plea had claimed that the trio were in contact with the accused in that case. The court granted permission to the ATS to record the statements between December 21 and 24. The court has permitted their advocates to remain present during the interrogation.