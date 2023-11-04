Mumbai News: Youth Gets 20-Years In Jail For Sexual Attack On Infant | Representative pic

Mumbai: A special POCSO court has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 23-month-old girl in November 2021.

The mother in her statement claimed that she was residing with her husband, his parents, two brothers, and one sister. The accused is one of the brothers of her husband. She stated that the accused used to take the child to the mezzanine floor to sleep.

Injuries on minor's body indicate confirm sexual assault

One day she noticed swelling in her private parts and she complained about this to her husband but he didn't respond. Again on November 18, the accused took her to the mezzanine floor to sleep but the child started crying. Later, when the mother took her to the toilet, she saw scratches at the private part and showed it to her mother-in-law who passed it as an infection or mosquito bites. Later, the woman spoke to her sister-in-law and they went to consult their family physician who opined that it was a case of sexual assault.

Accused's family makes blackmailing allegations

However, the family of the husband claimed that the mother had been threatening them to file a false case if they failed to pay her ₹8 lakh. They also alleged that the girl suffered from infection as the mother did not maintain hygiene. Besides, the defence claimed that the mother lodged a false case as the accused misbehaved with her few days ago and she wanted to take revenge.

The doctor testified that swelling and redness can be possible due to mosquito bite but laceration is not possible due to mosquito bite or unhygienic condition.

The court considered the opinion of the doctor and held that no mother would cause any kind of injury to her daughter in order to take revenge from anybody.

