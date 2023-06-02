Mumbai News: Youth crushed by speeding trailer in Chembur

Representative image | FPJ

Mumbai: A 32-year-old resident of Navi-Mumbai, who was returning home from Dadar, was crushed to death by a speeding trailer near Suman Nagar in Chembur on Wednesday night. According to the police, the deceased, the son of a retired cop, was on his scooter and approaching the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), when the speeding trailer came from behind and crushed him to death.

Read Also Thane: TMC issues notices to the builders to prevent accidents in the city during monsoon

Trailer hits from behind, causes a brutal accident

The deceased was identified as Suraj Patil, who is a vegetable vendor at the famous Kranti Sinha Nana Patil vegetable market, based in Dadar. The elder brother Manoj said in his statement to the police that Suraj religiously left home by 6 AM for Dadar and returned home by evening every day.

On the day of the incident, too, Suraj was on his way back. At around 10 pm, when Suraj was negotiating the Annabhau Sathe Bridge, opposite Suman Nagar in Chembur, a trailer came and hit Suraj from behind.

According to the police, the impact was such that the scooter hurtled to one end of the road while Suraj was mowed down by the trailer, which crushed his stomach and legs, killing him on the spot.

Trailer driver arrested for negligence

The trailer driver, who was trying to scoot, was caught by some locals and handed over to the police. Police took Suraj to Rajawadi Hospital but he was declared dead before arrival.

The driver has been identified as Asgar Khan, 36, a resident of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested on the charges under section 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.