 Mumbai News: Youth crushed by speeding trailer in Chembur
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Youth crushed by speeding trailer in Chembur

Mumbai News: Youth crushed by speeding trailer in Chembur

At around 10 pm, when Suraj was negotiating the Annabhau Sathe Bridge, opposite Suman Nagar in Chembur, a trailer came and hit Suraj from behind.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 08:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | FPJ

Mumbai: A 32-year-old resident of Navi-Mumbai, who was returning home from Dadar, was crushed to death by a speeding trailer near Suman Nagar in Chembur on Wednesday night. According to the police, the deceased, the son of a retired cop, was on his scooter and approaching the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), when the speeding trailer came from behind and crushed him to death.

Read Also
Thane: TMC issues notices to the builders to prevent accidents in the city during monsoon
article-image

Trailer hits from behind, causes a brutal accident

The deceased was identified as Suraj Patil, who is a vegetable vendor at the famous Kranti Sinha Nana Patil vegetable market, based in Dadar. The elder brother Manoj said in his statement to the police that Suraj religiously left home by 6 AM for Dadar and returned home by evening every day.

On the day of the incident, too, Suraj was on his way back. At around 10 pm, when Suraj was negotiating the Annabhau Sathe Bridge, opposite Suman Nagar in Chembur, a trailer came and hit Suraj from behind.

According to the police, the impact was such that the scooter hurtled to one end of the road while Suraj was mowed down by the trailer, which crushed his stomach and legs, killing him on the spot.

Trailer driver arrested for negligence

The trailer driver, who was trying to scoot, was caught by some locals and handed over to the police. Police took Suraj to Rajawadi Hospital but he was declared dead before arrival.

The driver has been identified as Asgar Khan, 36, a resident of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested on the charges under section 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Read Also
A Road to Ruin: Broken dividers lead to alarming rise in accidents on Vishrantwadi to Alandi Road in...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts sunny sky with humid conditions to continue in the city; AQI...

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts sunny sky with humid conditions to continue in the city; AQI...

Mumbai News: NDRF, fire brigade & other agencies to review city's monsoon readiness

Mumbai News: NDRF, fire brigade & other agencies to review city's monsoon readiness

Mira Bhayandar: Shiv devotees in twin city celebrate Mahesh Navami

Mira Bhayandar: Shiv devotees in twin city celebrate Mahesh Navami

Mira Bhayandar: Fishermen get 4 extra days to finish logistics before monsoon ban on fishing comes...

Mira Bhayandar: Fishermen get 4 extra days to finish logistics before monsoon ban on fishing comes...

Mumbai News: Youth crushed by speeding trailer in Chembur

Mumbai News: Youth crushed by speeding trailer in Chembur