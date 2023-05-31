Thane: TMC issues notices to the builders to prevent accidents in the city during monsoon

TMC- Thane | Photo: Representative Image

The urban development department of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated the process of issuing notices to builders within the city. The aim is to ensure preventive measures are taken to avoid accidents caused by construction pits and the spreading of excavated soil on roads during the monsoon season.

Swapnil Mahindrakar, a social activist from Thane, expressed his concerns, stating, "The notice issued by the TMC to the builders lacks clarity regarding the consequences for non-compliance with the safety measures mentioned. It appears that the TMC is merely following the routine of issuing such notices, without specifying the actions that will be taken against builders who disregard these instructions."

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an official from the TMC urban development department highlighted the ongoing construction activities in various areas of the city. They stated, "Significant housing projects, as well as the renovation of dilapidated buildings and other housing developments, have been taking place within the TMC jurisdiction. These projects involve the excavation of pits, which can accumulate water during the monsoon season. If proper barriers are not installed around these pits, there is a risk of accidents and potential fatalities. Additionally, there is a concern regarding soil collapse in the excavated areas and the possibility of flooding during heavy rainfall. With these considerations in mind, the notice has been issued to the builders in the city, emphasising the need to implement preventive measures to avoid accidents during the rainy season."

The notice issued by the TMC emphasizes the following safety measures to be taken by builders at construction sites. First, erecting barriers around the excavated pit to prevent accidents. Secondly, reinforcing the excavated area in consultation with RCC experts to avoid soil collapse. It is important to ensure that the soil is not spread on the project site during transportation to prevent accidents. Considering the possibility of water accumulation or flood-like situations during heavy rains, it is necessary to have sufficient manpower and machinery available round the clock. Importantly, the notice clarifies that if any accidents occur due to negligence during the monsoon, the builders will be held fully responsible for them.

According to an officer from the urban development department of TMC, "Every year, a notice is issued to builders prior to the monsoon season, outlining these instructions that must be followed. Builders are expected to comply with these instructions. If they fail to do so, they are given two to three warnings, and if they still ignore the warnings, we take action by halting their work."

