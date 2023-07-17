Mumbai News: WR Sees Record Turnout For Blood Donation Camp At Jagjivan Ram Hospital

In a remarkable display of compassion and generosity, Western Railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital, in association with Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratisthan, organized a mega Blood Donation Camp on 16th July, 2023. The event witnessed a staggering number of volunteers who came forward to donate blood, resulting in the collection of 625 units of blood.

This achievement marks a historic milestone, setting a new record for in-house blood donation in Indian Railways hospitals and the blood banks of Mumbai.

The Blood Donation Camp was inaugurated by Dr Haffizunissa, Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD) of Western Railway. A WR officials commended the selfless act of the blood donors and recognized the importance of blood donation, particularly during the monsoon season when the demand for platelets and blood is high.

Growing demand for blood supply in Mumbai

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, expressed his pride in the overwhelming response from volunteers, emphasizing that this achievement is a testament to the compassion and unity within the community. Thakur further highlighted the significance of this blood donation drive, which not only breaks records but also addresses the growing demand for blood supply in Mumbai.

The success of the mega Blood Donation Camp at Western Railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital serves as an inspiring example of humanity's ability to come together and make a positive impact on society. As the need for blood continues to persist, the event's participants have set a remarkable benchmark for future endeavours in the field of blood donation.