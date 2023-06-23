Mumbai News: Maheshwari Mandal Sets Up Blood Donation Camp In Bhayandar

Representative Image | FPJ

Members of the Maheshwari Mandal organised a mega blood donation camp on June 18 at Maheshwari Bhawan in Bhayandar in association with the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC). The camp started after the recital of Mahesh Vandana and the fifth shloka (verses) from the chapters of the holy Bhagwad Gita by mandal president Natwarji Daaga, secretary Naryanji Toshniwal, chief (women’s wing) Manju Malpani, secretary (women’s wing) Sudha Kakani, chief (youth wing) and Sanjiv Jhakoita.

Nearly 200 bottles of blood donated

180 bottles of blood were collected, for which the SBTC facilitated experienced medical professionals. SBTC team head Pratibhaji Padtare thanked the Mandal committee for their contribution. Daaga praised the efforts of Sureshji Darak (treasurer), Dharmendraji Maheshwari, Indarji Dargad, Purshotamm Darak and the SBTC team for making the blood donation drive a successful venture.

