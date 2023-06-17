Navi Mumbai News: Blood Donation Camp To Be Held On Sunday In Nerul

Blood Donation Camp | Representative Photo

During summer, hospitals as well as blood banks face shortage of blood and a number of blood donation camps are organised to meet the requirement.

Similarly, Devadiga Sangha Mumbai in association with Bharatiya Janata Party South India Morcha will organize a blood donation camp on Sunday, June 18 2023 from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm at Devadiga Bhavana, plot No. 12, Sector 12, Nerul West, behind Gaodevi Temple.

The camp will be supported by MGM Hospital, Kalamboli. Blood donors can register their names with Adv. Prabhakar Devadiga Jt secretary of the Sangha Mob: 8451018825, or Dr. Harish Poojari, President of the Morcha, Mob: 9833482527

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Vashi Hospital Holds Events On World Blood Donation Day

World Blood Donation Day On June 14

World Blood Donation Day is observed on June 14 every year to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and to thank individuals who donate blood regularly. The day serves as a reminder of the critical role that blood donors play in saving lives and improving the health of others.

It is an opportunity to encourage more people to become regular blood donors and to highlight the ongoing need for safe and sufficient blood supplies in healthcare systems worldwide.

Recognises Selfless Act Of Blood Donation

World Blood Donation Day also recognises the selfless act of donating blood, which can help patients in need, including those suffering from accidents, surgeries, childbirth complications, and various medical conditions. By promoting blood donation, the day aims to ensure that hospitals and healthcare facilities have an adequate supply of blood and blood products to meet the demand for lifesaving treatments.