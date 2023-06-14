Navi Mumbai: Vashi Hospital Holds Events On World Blood Donation Day

Various competitions like rangoli, poster and essay competitions were organized | Amit Srivastava

The birthday of Dr. Karl Landsteiner who won the Nobel Prize for discovering blood groups A, B and O is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day. The day is observed worldwide to raise public awareness about regular voluntary blood donation and to encourage all blood donors.

"Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often" is the slogan of this year's World Blood Donation Day and accordingly, Medical Superintendent Dr. Prashat Jawade of Vashi Hospital will be celebrating World Blood Donation Day at the hospital.

Various competitions like "rangoli" competition, poster competition, essay competition were organized on the occasion of Voluntary Blood Donation. A pledge to donate blood will be taken on June 14 World Blood Donation Day and special felicitations will be given to blood donors who have donated blood more than 25 times.

Similarly, blood donation camp organizers will also be honoured by providing medals. Apart from this, public awareness will be spread through "Prabhatferi", lectures and videos throughout the month of June.