MP: Blood Donation Camps Held On Premises Of Damoh District Court | FP Photo

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Blood donation camps were held on premises of the Damoh district court on Saturday, as per the orders issued by the National legal services authority and MP state legal services authority, official sources said.

The camps were inaugurated by the principal district judge of Damoh, Renuka Kanchan, who cut the ribbon and set the camps in motion. Other dignitaries such as principal judge of family court, Anjani Nandan Joshi, secretary of district legal services authority, Ambuj Pandey, president of advocates’ association, SK Mehta and vice-president Mukesh Pandey were present.

The team of government hospital of Damoh, along with the in-charge of the blood bank, Dr Prashant Soni was also present on the occasion. Judicial magistrate Prakash Uikey, other judicial workers, advocates, staffers of the district legal services authority and social service institution workers donated blood for a noble cause.

District judge Pandey expressed gratitude towards all the participants who lent contribution in blood donation and said that by donating blood, an individual can save numerous lives. He added that by donating blood, one can add to his good deeds and the person donating blood is also probable to lead a healthy life, thus every individual must donate blood.