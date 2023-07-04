Mumbai News: WR Extends Trip of Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Special Train

Representative image | FPJ

To meet the travel demand and provide convenience to passengers, Western Railway has decided to extend the trip of Train No. 05054/05053 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Special train on a special fare basis, maintaining the existing composition, timings, stoppages, and other details.

Departure and Arrival Details

Train No. 05054 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, 8th July, 2023, at 22.45 and reach Gorakhpur at 06.25 hrs on Monday.

Train No. 05053 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gorakhpur on Friday, 7th July, 2023, at 09.30 hrs and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 16.00 hrs on the next day.

Train to Halt At These Stations

The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Agra fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Badshah Nagar, Gonda, Basti, and Khalilabad stations in both directions.

The train comprises General Second Class coaches.

Booking Details and Information

The booking for the extended trip of Train No. 05054 will open from 5th July, 2023, at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and on the IRCTC website. Please note that these trains will operate as special trains on special fare. For more detailed information on timings of halts and the composition of the train, passengers are advised to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

