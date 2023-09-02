 Mumbai News: Woman Arrested For Cheating Husband Of ₹3.61 Cr
The woman acquired all the rights of his bank, share securities, investments, partnership transactions, movable and immovable property transactions, legal claims and other contracts.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Woman Arrested For Cheating Husband Of ₹3.61 Cr | representative pic

Mumbai: A 56-year-old woman was arrested by the Oshiwara police two and a half years after she fraudulently transferred her 71-year-old husband’s property worth Rs3.61 crore in her name.

According to police, Brijendrapal Kshetrapal Singh, who is also the complainant told police that he was not keeping well between December 2019 and December 2020, and taking advantage of his illness, his wife Renu Brijedrapal Singh forced him to give a power of attorney to her.

Signatures taken fraudulently

A resident of Navkiran Apartment, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri, Singh said that his wife acquired all the rights of his bank, share securities, investments, partnership transactions, movable and immovable property transactions, legal claims and other contracts. Singh’s signatures were taken fraudulently and property worth Rs3.61 crore got into the accused’s name.

As he learnt about the fraud, Singh approached to police in January 2021; however, the absconding accused was arrested recently. Earlier, anticipatory bail applications were filed at various courts; however, the pre-arrest bail application was rejected by the Bombay High Court. The police have seized the property documents also.

