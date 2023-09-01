Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Arrested By ED In ₹538 Crore Alleged Bank Fraud Case

File

Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in an alleged ₹538 crore money laundering case linked to Canara Bank.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Goyal for questioning earlier in the day, but before he could reach the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), ED officials took him into custody. This arrest followed his failure to appear in response to two previous summons issued by the central probe agency.

The case stems from an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) back in May of this year. On May 5, CBI officials conducted searches at seven different locations in Mumbai, including Goyal's residence and offices.

A range of financial wrongdoing

The CBI's FIR alleges a range of financial wrongdoing, including cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and criminal misconduct by Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways. The complaint, filed by P Santosh, Chief General Manager of Canara Bank, also names Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty, unidentified public servants, and others as responsible for causing a wrongful loss of ₹538.62 crore to the bank.

Jet Airways ceased operations in April 2019, after flying for approximately 25 years. The airline struggled to secure the necessary funds to sustain its operations and faced substantial financial losses, ultimately leading to its closure.

