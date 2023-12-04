Mumbai News: Water Supply To Six Administrative Wards In Western Suburbs Restored

FPJ

Mumbai: Water supply to six administrative wards, which was affected following a damage to the pipeline linked to the Veravali reservoir at Andheri (E) on Thursday, was restored on Monday evening.

The damage was caused by haphazard drilling for Metro Rail. It took over 50 hours for the BMC's hydraulic department to plug the heavy leak. However, water supply could not be restored till Monday evening because the reservoir was not filled up to its required level, the BMC explained.

Overcoming ground and technical challenges during a 50-hour marathon, the repair of the 1,800 mm water main of Veravali Service Reservoir, in Andheri, is finally complete!



Now, water is set to flow back into the water main, and then service reservoirs will be replenished.

Residents suffer due to water shortage

Due to the pipe burst water supply to Andheri (east and west), Bandra West, Malad, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chandivali was affected. Andheri (W) resident V Narayan said: “All of us in our building had a tough time without a drop of water. We had to buy bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes." From December 1, BMC provided water through tankers in different wards, but it was hardly sufficient. After repairing the BMC started restoring supply in a phased manner.

On the night of November 30, 1800 MM water pipeline of Veravali reservoir burst because of drilling work by the contractor engaged by Mumbai Metro rail at Andheri east near gate number 03 of SEEPZ and Indian Oil Petrol pump. Initially, BMC had tried to stop leakage and did primary repair work. However, substantial work was started at 8.00 a.m. on December 2 and completed on Monday afternoon but actual work of pipeline repairing was initiated at 8 a.m. on December 2 and finished on Monday afternoon. The BMC deployed about 100 BMC employees who were supervised by senior engineers of the hydraulic department.

Dewatering pumps

The heavy leakage was under deep earth and soil was also fragile. Without dewatering the pit, repairing work couldn't be started. Therefore, BMC had installed a number of dewatering pumps. Hydraulic engineers had also taken care of landslides.

According to a senior civic officer, the BMC will send a notice to Mumbai Metro asking for damages, including penalty. Millions of litres were lost because of the burst. "Our first priority was to restore supply. Now our engineers will calculate the amount of water loss and factor in the cost incurred in restoring supply. Once the final figure is ready, we will levy five times of that amount as penalty from Metro Rail," an official told FPJ on Monday.