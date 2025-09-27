 Mumbai News: Water Stock At Seven Lakes Nears Full Capacity At 99.13%; No Cuts Until Next Monsoon Says BMC
With heavy rainfall continuing into late September, water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai has reached 14.34 lakh million litres (ML) — 99.13% of their total capacity. This is sufficient to meet the city's needs until the next monsoon, and officials have ruled out any water cuts.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai’s seven lakes nearly full, ensuring uninterrupted water supply till next monsoon | Representative Image

Mumbai: With heavy rainfall continuing into late September, water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai has reached 14.34 lakh million litres (ML) — 99.13% of their total capacity. This is sufficient to meet the city’s needs until the next monsoon, and officials have ruled out any water cuts, so officials have ruled out the need for any water cuts.

Daily Water Supply

The BMC supplies 4,000 ML of water daily from seven key lakes — five located in Thane, Palghar, and Nashik districts, along with Vihar and Tulsi lakes within Mumbai.

As of September 27, the lake levels are near full capacity: Tansa (98.49%), Modak Sagar (99.99%), Middle Vaitarna (99.84%), Upper Vaitarna (99.58%), Bhatsa (98.74%), Vihar (100%), and Tulsi (99.56%). Mumbai requires at least 14.47 lakh ML of water stock by October 1 to ensure uninterrupted supply for the year.

Civic Confirmation

"Continued heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has pushed the stock beyond this requirement. There will be no water cuts due to water shortage till next monsoon," confirmed a senior civic official. However, civic data shows that during this period, the seven lakes had 14.38 lakh ML (99.38%) in 2024 and 14.42 lakh ML (99.66%) in 2023. "Over the past three years, despite a dry spell in June and up to mid-July, the water stock has consistently reached around 99% by the end of September, due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas," he added.

