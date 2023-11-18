Mumbai News: Volleyball Coach Gives Tips To Defeat Drug Abuse | Representational Image/Pexels

Despite facing setbacks in realizing his dream of becoming a volleyball player, Jamshed Farooqui has found a higher purpose in transforming the lives of youngsters trapped in drug addiction. Serving as the Mumbai Suburban District Volleyball Association General Secretary and a former state volleyball champion, Farooqui aims to simultaneously rescue youth from drug dependency and nurture their potential in volleyball.

Undeterred by personal setbacks, Farooqui, who was once a volleyball coach at Khalsa College from 2003 to 2019, now operates a medical shop and conducts volleyball coaching classes at the Dhondiram Patil ground in Bhandup's Sonapur slum.

Farooqui's journey began in 1996 when he observed the struggles of drug addicts while living on footpaths. Witnessing the positive impact of volleyball on two of his teen students battling addiction, he decided to use sports as a means of rehabilitation. Under his guidance, 30 individuals have successfully overcome drug addiction, reflecting his commitment to making a positive difference in their lives.

While Farooqui acknowledges that his aim isn't solely to create star players but to help individuals break free from addiction, success stories like Imran's demonstrate the transformative power of his coaching. Imran, a former student, has not only overcome addiction but has also developed skills as an electrician and driver.

Farooqui, along with his dedicated team, organizes annual anti-drug rallies with police support to combat societal challenges. His coaching philosophy goes beyond the court, illustrating that a great coach can profoundly impact the lives of players and contribute to positive societal change.

