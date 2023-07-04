Mumbai: MIDC Police Nab Drug Addict From Nashik For Stealing Bikes

Mumbai: The MIDC police have arrested a drug addict from Nashik who would steal motorcycles from Mumbai, take them Nashik and sell for a throw away price to feed his addiction.

Nine motorcycles worth ₹10.5 lakh, along with the ones he sold off, were also recovered.

The man identified as Kaleem alias Saif Abdul Aziz Qureshi, 24, would travel to Mumbai from Nashik by train, steal a motorcycle and return by road. He would keep the stolen motorbikes hidden next to his shop where he sold chickens, the MIDC police said. Sometimes he would hide away the bikes in different locations in Mumbai itself, the police added.

The matter came to light after a series of motorcycle thefts were reported from the MIDC area.

The offender used to watch the bikes he wanted to steal for a few hours and then to avoid suspicion he would push the bike to a safer distance and when he was satisfied that no one saw him stealing, he would start the bike and zoom off on it.

MIDC police, PSI Yash Palve and his team, scanned the CCTV footage from the area and got his picture which they showed to informers, one of whom identified him and told the police his whereabouts in Saki Naka. When the police did not find him there, they traced him to Nashik, where he had shifted his base to after getting out on bail last year.

The accused was arrested last year for chain snatching and had served jail time, then he got out on bail and stayed away for some time, police said.