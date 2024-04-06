Mumbai News: Vistara Airlines Files Case Against French Passenger For Smoking And Using Seat As Toilet During Flight

Representative Image

Vistara Airlines filed a case against a 36-year-old male French national on April 4 at the Sahar police station for alleged smoking and misconduct on the flight. He was intoxicated at the time of the incident and has been granted bail on a sum of Rs30,000. The accused is an archaeologist, working in Indore for a few months.

Crew Seizes Cigarette From The Passenger

According to police, a Vistara Airlines (UK-024) flight from Paris landed at the Mumbai international airport, terminal V-13, at 9.19am on April 4. The French national was given seat no 50H, and was reported to have been smoking during the journey and using the seat as a toilet. The airline crew seized the cigarette and a lighter from him.

French Passenger Taken To Sahar Police Station

Upon landing, the Vistara crew informed the airport's security department about the incident, requesting their presence at the landing point and handed over the accused to the security department. After completing the immigration process, the Vistara security officer took him to the Sahar police station and filed a case against him under the Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and Aircraft Rules section 25 (smoking in aircraft).