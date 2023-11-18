 Mumbai News: Man Held For Smoking Inside Flight Toilet
The accused Kabir Rizvi, a Bengaluru resident, also tried to tamper with an oxygen kit onboard the flight of Oman Airlines, said one of the crew members

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Man Held For Smoking Inside Flight Toilet | Wikipedia

Mumbai: The Sahar police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly smoking in the toilet of an aeroplane flying from Muscat to Mumbai. Kabir Rizvi, a Bengaluru resident, also tried to tamper with an oxygen kit onboard the flight of Oman Airlines, said one of the crew members.

According to the FIR, Rizvi was handed over to the security officer after the plane landed on Thursday at around 6.45am. Subsequently, he admitted to smoking mid-air while a lighter and four cigarette packets were found in his possession. He was released on bail later.

article-image
