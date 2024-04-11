Mumbai News: Uzbek Woman, Indian Granddad Forge Document To Sneak Out Child Without Father’s Consent

Representational Image | Pexels

The sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail of a Versova resident booked by the Azad Maidan police for helping his step granddaughter of Uzbek nationality forge documents to obtain an exit visa for her infant daughter.

While the man, Tejas Khanna, has been given two weeks to approach the Bombay High Court, his granddaughter Shokhsanam Khanna has been granted anticipatory bail. Shokhsanam is accused of trying to take her daughter out of the country without the consent of her father Farukh Kabir. The court has asked her to not leave the country without its permission.

Case Registered For Exit Visit By Shoksanam

As per the case registered on December 14, 2023, Shokhsanam had submitted an online application for an exit visa for her daughter, who was born in Mumbai on November 29. The officer, who was in charge of verification of the documents, found that the birth certificate of the child and the father’s consent form were not attached with the application. He then demanded those documents via an email.

It was claimed that the documents were not submitted but two days later, on December 16 at 11am, Shokhsanam and Khanna visited the office. When asked to submit the documents online, they immediately forwarded the consent form signed by Kabir.

Kabir Approached FRRO To Check Plea

Meanwhile, Kabir approached the office of the FRRO (Foreign Regional Registration Office) to check if the plea for their daughter’s exit visa was indeed submitted and also asked for inspection of the documents. He informed the office that he never signed the consent form and that the mother was trying to take their child away to Uzbekistan. The FRRO officer then booked Shokhsanam and her step grandfather for submitting forged documents. The case was registered on January 5, and the two moved a plea for anticipatory bail on March 26.