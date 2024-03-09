 Mumbai: Advocate Shekhar Jagtap Seeks Bail In Forging Documents Case
Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Mumbai: Advocate Shekhar Jagtap, booked by the Colaba police for allegedly forging documents to appear as a public prosecutor before the Bombay High Court and other courts in the city in multiple cases against builder Shyamsunder Agrawal, has approached the sessions court for anticipatory bail. On Friday, during the hearing for quashing the case before the high court, the lawyer for Jagtap sought liberty to move the sessions court for anticipatory bail.

The special judge MG Deshpande, allowed the filing of the plea and it is now kept for hearing on Saturday.

Builder Sanjay Punamiya lodged an FIR against Jagtap alleging that the lawyer, despite representing the state, assisted Agarwal in the Rs15 crore extortion case in which Param Bir Singh was also named.

Jagtap Says, 'Being Falsely Implicated In The Case'

Seeking quashing of the FIR, Jagtap has contended that he is being falsely implicated in the case and that Punamiya had filed several other complaints against him before the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) and before the sessions court as well. On September 3, 2023, the BCMG dismissed the preliminary inquiry initiated against Jagtap.

Meanwhile, the HC has asked the state government to file its reply to the petition filed by Jagtap.

