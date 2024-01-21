Mumbai News: UP Police Books SP MLA Abu Azmi In Alleged Hawala Case

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi | ANI

In a significant development, Abu Azmi, one of the wealthiest MLAs in Maharashtra and a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party, has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with an alleged hawala case.

The move comes in the wake of a substantial cash seizure amounting to Rs 50 lakhs on January 19, carried out by the Mubarakpur police in the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Alongside Azmi, 10 other individuals have also been named in the case.

The alleged hawala racket came to light when the police, acting on suspicion, intercepted a vehicle, leading to the discovery of the substantial amount of cash. Abu Azmi represents the Samajwadi Party in Mankhurd, one of the economically disadvantaged constituencies in Mumbai.