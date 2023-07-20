Mumbai News: Union Minister Eyes Costliest MHADA Flat | representative pic/ Unsplash

Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad has applied for Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA’s) most expensive apartment ever.

Giving him competition in the latest housing lottery is a public representative from his own party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Badnapur, Narayan Tilokchand Kuche, who has made a dozen applications with MHADA.

Karad, a Rajya Sabha member from Aurangabad, has applied for a 1,531.70 sq ft apartment in Crescent Tower, Tardeo. MHADA has priced this apartment at Rs7,57,94,238. The retired paediatric surgeon who owns the 50-bed Dr. Karad Multi Speciality Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar’s Nutan Colony, applied for the apartment under the category Member of Parliament, Member of Legislative Assembly and Member of Legislative Council.

Lottery draw at Crescent Tower

There are eight apartments of varying carpet areas up for sale under the lottery draw at Crescent Tower. Of these, five are under the General Public category, 1 each under Scheduled Caste, MP/ MLA/ MLC and State Government Employees categories.

Kuche has filed five applications for flats at Crescent Tower, one as an MLA, one as a Scheduled Caste applicant, and three in the General Public category.

He has also filed seven applications for apartments at Juhu Vikrant Housing Society on Gulmohar Cross Road 10 in JVPD Scheme. Each of the apartments are roughly of 1,160 sq ft and are in the range of Rs4.84 crore. An apartment in the same Juhu society is priced above Rs13 crore in the open market.

Karad and Kuche have, both, disclosed themselves as High Income Group earners.

The other elected representatives who have attempted their luck in buying these apartments include Congress MLA Jitesh Antapurkar from Deglur (Nanded) and Shiv Sena MLC Padvi Amshya Fulji from Nandurbar.

Besides, Sandhu Ananda Lokhande of the BJP, who was an MLA in 2004 from Sillod (Aurangabad), and Shiv Sena’s Sharad Madhavrao Patil who was elected from Dhule in 2009 elected MLA have applied at Pahari Goregaon, while Hiraman Benduji Warkhade, an ex-MLA from Gadchiroli who had contested as a Janata Party candidate in 1985, has applied at Pahari Goregaon, Ideal Apartment at Juhu, and Udya Bhuvan at Shell Colony in Chembur.

