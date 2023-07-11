Mumbai News: MHADA Gets 1.45 Lakh Applications For City Lottery Draw

Just 4,082 flats are up for sale at various locations across Mumbai, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received over 1.45 lakh applications and over 1.19 lakh of them have paid the earnest money deposit as well.

It is only on payment of the deposit amount can an application become eligible to be in the fray for the housing lottery.

As per the data available from MHADA, 1,45,849 applications have been received, of which 1,19,278 applications are received along with the mandatory deposit amount.

Participation in the lottery draw shut at 6pm on Tuesday, however, the deposit payment continues till Tuesday midnight and those paying through RTGS/ NEFT can do so till the office hours of the respective banks on Wednesday. Therefore, the total participating number is likely to go up.

The computerised lottery draw will be conducted at Rangsharda Auditorium in Bandra West, the date of which will be announced soon.

The homes are at different locations such as Pahari Goregaon, Antop Hill, Kannamwar Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar in Dadar, Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon, D N Nagar in Andheri, Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar, Charkop in Kandivali, Mahavir Nagar in Kandivali, Old Magathane in Borivali, Gavanpada in Mulund, PMGP Colony in Mankhurd, Malvani in Malad, Juhu, Sahakar Nagar in Chembur, Byculla, Tilak Nagar in Chembur, Chandivali in Powai, Pratishka Nagar in Sion, Tardeo, Lower Parel, etc.

