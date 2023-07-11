 MHADA Housing Lottery Draw: Application & Payment Deadline Extended; Check Details
The MHADB has announced a housing lottery draw for the sale of 4082 flats across the Greater Mumbai limits.

Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB) has extended the deadline to submit applications and make deposit payment by 24 hours. The MHADB has announced a housing lottery draw for the sale of 4082 flats across the Greater Mumbai limits.

As per the extended deadline, submission of application can be done by 6pm on July 11 and pay the deposit amount online till 11.59pm on July 11. The deposit can be paid via RTGS / NEFT till the office hours of the concerned bank on July 12.

On July 17 at 3 pm, a draft list of applications received for draw will be published on MHADA’s website. On July 19 till 3pm, online claims against disqualification of applications can be filed. The final list of accepted applications will be released on MHADA’s website on July 24 at 3pm.

The authorities are yet to decide on the lottery draw date. However, the same will be held at Rangsharada Auditorium in Bandra West.

article-image

