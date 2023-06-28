Mumbai: MHADA Has 3 Weeks to Give NOC to Ratilal Mansion In Girgaum For Redevelopment

Bombay High Court | PTI

The incomplete nine-storeyed residential structure of Ratilal Mansion Cooperative Housing Society (CHS) in Girgaum has become a landmark for many, but for its 44 residents who have been waiting for the building to be redeveloped since 2009, it has become a sore spot. Tuesday’s Bombay High Court directions to the BMC and MHADA, though, have offered them some hope.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale on Tuesday asked the authorities to expedite permissions so that the cessed building, which has been stalled for more than a decade, can be redeveloped.

Stalled Redevelopment and New Proposal

Initially, Ratilal Mansion was to be redeveloped by Orbit Corporation Ltd. However, the developer went into liquidation, thereby stalling the construction. At present, there is an incomplete structure of ground plus nine upper floors. In April, they informed the HC that they will redevelop the CHS through Vardhman Group Realbuild LLP (VGRL). The residents, who have not received transit rents since 2013, refused redevelopment through MHADA, as suggested by the HC.

Timeline Set for Redevelopment Process

The HC had set a timeline for VGRL to apply and MHADA to issue NOC (No Objection Certificate), and BMC to sanction the plan and issue a commencement certificate.

Hiral Thakkar and Vvirral Shukla, advocates for the society, informed the HC on Tuesday that the developer has submitted a fresh proposal for pulling down the existing structure. To this, MHADA’s advocate PG Lad said that it would require permission. The bench, however, granted three weeks to MHADA to grant NOC and also to transfer permissions previously issued to Orbit. The bench has said that after MHADA issues the NOC, the BMC will accept the revised plan and not insist on NOC from the previous developer. The civic body, meanwhile, said that the CHS has paid property tax till March.

Court Takes Cognisance and Considers Guidelines

The HC, in January this year, had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the plight of tenants of cessed buildings where redevelopment is halted during hearing in Ratilal Mansion’s plea. Lad informed that as a large number of projects are stalled, it is necessary that the HC frames some guidelines. The bench said it will consolidate MHADA’s record of incomplete projects in further hearings.