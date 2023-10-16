Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 6 Trusted Leaders to Key Positions in Party Restructuring

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Election in 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray restructured the party organisation on Monday and appointed six of his trusted leaders to the post of 'Shiv Sena leader,' the second most important position in the party after the party chief.

Following the split in Shiv Sena, Thackeray has been working to rebuild the party. In the latest move, he announced a new national executive of Shiv Sena (UBT). Today, he introduced six new leaders: MPs Vinayak Raut, Anil Desai, and Rajan Vichare, and MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Ravindra Vaykar, and MLC Anil Parab. In addition to these leaders, Varun Sardesai and Sainath Durge, two youth leaders considered to be close to Aditya Thackeray, have also been given a place in the new executive. Now, the national executive of Shiv Sena (UBT) comprises a total of 16 leaders, including 10 deputy leaders, 3 secretaries, and 3 organization ministers.