 Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 6 Trusted Leaders to Key Positions in Party Restructuring
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 6 Trusted Leaders to Key Positions in Party Restructuring

Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 6 Trusted Leaders to Key Positions in Party Restructuring

Following the split in Shiv Sena, Thackeray has been working to rebuild the party.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Election in 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray restructured the party organisation on Monday and appointed six of his trusted leaders to the post of 'Shiv Sena leader,' the second most important position in the party after the party chief.

Following the split in Shiv Sena, Thackeray has been working to rebuild the party. In the latest move, he announced a new national executive of Shiv Sena (UBT). Today, he introduced six new leaders: MPs Vinayak Raut, Anil Desai, and Rajan Vichare, and MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Ravindra Vaykar, and MLC Anil Parab. In addition to these leaders, Varun Sardesai and Sainath Durge, two youth leaders considered to be close to Aditya Thackeray, have also been given a place in the new executive. Now, the national executive of Shiv Sena (UBT) comprises a total of 16 leaders, including 10 deputy leaders, 3 secretaries, and 3 organization ministers.

Read Also
Maharashtra News: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Aims To Bridge Ideological Differences With...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest 4 For Selling Fake Garba Tickets Worth ₹30 Lakh

Mumbai News: MHB Police Arrest 4 For Selling Fake Garba Tickets Worth ₹30 Lakh

Konkan Railways Celebrates Its 33rd Foundation Day

Konkan Railways Celebrates Its 33rd Foundation Day

Tragic Collision on Pune-Mumbai Highway Claims 4 Lives, 2 Others Injured In Mishap

Tragic Collision on Pune-Mumbai Highway Claims 4 Lives, 2 Others Injured In Mishap

Mumbai News: BMC Files Case Against Children Welfare Center Officials for Contract Violation,...

Mumbai News: BMC Files Case Against Children Welfare Center Officials for Contract Violation,...

Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 6 Trusted Leaders to Key Positions in Party Restructuring

Mumbai News: Uddhav Thackeray Appoints 6 Trusted Leaders to Key Positions in Party Restructuring