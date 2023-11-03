Mumbai News: Traffic Bottlenecks Abound Across SoBo Amid Festive Season

Representative Image

Pre-Diwali traffic causes indirect effects on all major South Bombay routes, says the Traffic Police authorities amid the maddening traffic chaos in the city.

Since the end of Navratri and the start of the Diwali festival, the once calm Colaba’s Regal Circle has now turned into a massive gridlock. However, in reality, this circle is not to be blamed, the cause is far behind – at the city’s popular market spots – Crawford and Manish markets.

On Friday night, motorists starting up from Nariman Point, Mantralaya area reportedly were stuck for 35 to 45 minutes in traffic, especially near Regal Circle, CSMT Junction, etc.

When checked with the locals of Colaba, it was known that this has been the situation for the past two to three days.

“Suddenly there is extreme chaos including the honking of vehicles, rush hours, pedestrian traffic, and vehicular traffic. There are seldom traffic personnel to be seen managing the traffic,” said a resident, while another echoed, “The Colaba causeway is the one creating havoc as all of them park their vehicles right and left, unbothered about rules and regulations. Traffic police also at times turn a blind eye towards the situation.”

Number of vehicles on road increases during the festive season

Explaining this chaotic condition, senior police inspector Sadananda Mane of Azad Maidan Traffic Division said, “It’s the pre-Diwali traffic that occurs every year. It originates at Crawford market and Manish market areas and stretches up to Lion Gate, CSMT Junction, L.T Marg area and P D’Mello Road at Freeway. This backlog traffic even affects the traffic movement at JJ flyover, Metro Theatre junction and Fashion Street.” When asked the reason for this situation, Mane added, “The road is the same as before the ‘pre-Diwali’ period, but the number of vehicles that ferry on these routes jumps up. Everyone travels individually for multiple purposes; pedestrian traffic rises subsequently and then there is the parking obstacle.”

Police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh, of Colaba Traffic Division, added saying, “The thing about traffic is that if one vehicle halts, it’s like a domino effect then. Gradually affecting everything further and behind – also called backlog traffic.” As per Deshmukh, they are implementing all kinds of ‘tactics’ to clear up and let the traffic move smoothly, including manual signalling. “Our officers manage traffic manually while some of them are monitoring traffic situations in the CCTV control room. Simultaneously action is being taken on illegal parking as well,” he added.

