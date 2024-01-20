Mumbai News: Thought To Be Missing, Boy Travels To Nagpur On His Own

Representative image

Mumbai: The Bhoiwada police's search for a 'missing' 14-year-old boy ended on an unexpected note. The teen's father approached the police, saying that they belong to Nagpur.

On January 9, they came to the city to get his wife treated at KEM Hospital. However, their son, Saksham, went missing on January 16.

Police launch manhunt

The cops formed multiple teams and launched a hunt for the boy. Three days passed, but there was no breakthrough. In the meantime, the police scanned CCTV footage from CSMT to check if Saksham left from train to Nagpur. He was nowhere to be seen.

The mystery was finally cleared when his father received a call from his relatives, informing that the boy had reached home on his own. Notably, the house is located 65 km away from the city.