Mumbai News: Cops Find Missing Minor Boy With Dog Squad's Assistance

Representational image | FPJ

The Powai police, with the help of a dog squad, have found a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing. The police have not disclosed his identity for security reasons.

Boy went missing from Andheri

On November 23, at 8pm, the minor boy from Ashok Nagar in Andheri East went missing while playing near his home. Despite efforts from his parents, relatives, and neighbours, he remained unlocated. Subsequently, his mother filed a kidnapping case at Powai police station.

Promptly responding, the police initiated a search operation, alerting regional and traffic control rooms. Given the absence of CCTV cameras in the slum area, the police swiftly deployed a dog squad.

Dog sniffs boy's T-shirt to locate him

After the dog sniffed the boy’s T-shirt, he was located alone in the Ashok Tower area, Ambedkar Park, around 4am, on November 24.

Further investigations aimed to determine whether someone kidnapped him or if he had wandered off alone are underway. Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Lad and his team executed the search operation.