Mumbai News: Technical Snags at CR, WR Hit Local Train Services

Mumbai: The suburban train services of both the Western and Central Railways were disrupted on Monday, resulting in significant inconvenience for thousands of commuters. The disruptions were attributed to a point failure at the Churchgate station on the WR and a technical glitch in an air-conditioned(AC) local train at Kanjurmarg on the CR.

The point failure at the Churchgate station occurred at 11am. Railway officials promptly addressed the issue and the problem was rectified by 12.15pm. According to a senior WR official, some local train services were running behind schedule by up to 15 minutes due to the cascading effect of the disruption. However, passengers said that several trains were 25 minutes behind the schedule during the afternoon. “Apart from the delay, few local trains were also cancelled, leading to further inconvenience,” said a frequent WR commuter.

AC local train towards CSMT encountered technical snag at Kanjurmarg

Similarly on the CR, an AC local train traveling from Badlapur to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) encountered a technical snag at Kanjurmarg in the afternoon. The issue, identified as a brake binding problem, caused delays in the arrival of the affected train at the CSMT. It also disrupted the schedules of approximately a dozen other local services, leaving crowds stranded on the platforms.

“The technical glitch in the AC local, which was reported at 1.55 pm, was resolved by 2.07 pm. The train reached the CSMT more than half-an-hour behind the schedule,” said a CR official.