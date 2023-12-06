 Mumbai News: Technical Glitch In CSMT-Vashi Train At Sandhurst Road Briefly Disrupts Harbour Line Services
Mumbai News: Technical Glitch In CSMT-Vashi Train At Sandhurst Road Briefly Disrupts Harbour Line Services

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | PTI

A technical glitch in a CSMT-Vashi local train at Sandhurst Road station caused delays of nearly 10 minutes for almost half a dozen Harbour Line services on Wednesday night.

The issue was reported at 9:12 pm, prompting swift action from concerned officials who arrived at the site and successfully resolved the problem by 9:30 pm.

Despite the timely resolution, the delay led to the bunching of local trains in the affected section. Several other services were also affected, and the CSMT Vashi local, which experienced the initial glitch, finally departed at 9:30 pm.

Commuters faced inconvenience due to the disruption.

An official stated, "Concerned officials are investigating the root cause of the technical failure to prevent similar incidents in the future."

