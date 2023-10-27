 Mumbai News: Tak-Tak Gang Robs Borivali Hotelier Of ₹10 Lakh; 4 Booked
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Tak-Tak Gang Robs Borivali Hotelier Of ₹10 Lakh; 4 Booked | Representative photo/ Pixy.org

Mumbai: The Borivali police have booked an unidentified taktak gang for robbing a Borivali restaurateur of Rs10 lakh cash. Hiral Popat, 37, owns the Fleming Table Hotel in Borivali. He typically counts his monthly income around the 20th of each month before depositing it in ICICI Bank in Yogi Nagar after paying his employees.

This month, after disbursing the salaries, he drove to the bank with Rs10 lakh cash. However, he had to stop midway for some work, during which his driver took the car to a garage, called Banjara Shop, on Link Road for minor repairs.

Near the garage, a man approached the car and knocked on the door, informing the driver that money had slipped from his pocket.

Bag Stolen From Car's Back Seat

The driver alighted to talk to the person when two other men approached the car, while another engaged the mechanic. One of the men then stole the bag containing cash from the car’s rear seat. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The hotelier has filed a case against four unidentified individuals under sections 34 (act done with common intention) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

article-image

