Mumbai News: Surge In Drunk Driving Cases Leads To More Frequent Police Nakabandis

Mumbai News: Surge In Drunk Driving Cases Leads To More Frequent Nakabandis | Representative Image

In response to the rising number of drunk driving incidents, the Mumbai Traffic Police have increased the frequency of nakabandis at various roads and junctions to monitor motorists more effectively. Last year, between January and July, only 447 individuals were penalised for driving under the influence. However, this year, the number has surged to 4,196 for the same period.

According to data from the MTP, the city's hotspots for drunk driving incidents include Sahar, Sakinaka, DN Nagar, Santacruz, Nagpada, Trombay (near Mankhurd), Oshiwara, Mulund, MIDC (Andheri), Vakola, Dahisar, and Ghatkopar. These areas have a high concentration of bars and restaurants, contributing to the elevated numbers of drunk driving cases.

Conversely, the data indicates that areas with the lowest number of drunk driving cases are Marine Drive, Pydhonie, Kanjurmarg, Dharavi, Powai, Wadala, Mahim, Matunga, and Colaba.

Explaining the reason for lower drunk driving detections in these areas, an official said, “It’s not because people do not consume alcohol in low DD detected areas, it can be because either they walk back home instead of driving, or use public transport like cabs, autos, etc. In areas like Marine Drive and Colaba, many vehicles have designated drivers, which is a safe way towards traffic discipline.”

Continuing further, an official explained how the MTP has increased drunk driving detections this year. He said, “The frequency of nakabandis has increased since New Year's Eve. We want to ensure there are fewer accidents caused by driving under the influence.”

However, recent cases of drunk driving leading to fatal accidents have prompted the traffic police to be even more vigilant. Notable incidents include the Pune Porsche case, where a minor drunk driver killed two motorbike riders, the Worli hit-and-run case, where a BMW struck a two-wheeler, killing the pillion rider, and the recent case in Virar, where a 45-year-old college professor was killed by a drunk driver.

When asked about the challenges they face during nakabandi nights, several police officers mentioned the “oversmartness” of motorists. “They know exactly where we (traffic police) are standing for checks, and somehow this information spreads among other motorists. The next thing we know, they are taking narrow lanes to evade us. This year, we are expanding our hotspot areas to include junctions and placing officers on adjoining routes to catch offenders,” said a traffic police officer. Echoing this, another officer added, “Before selecting restaurants or bars in the area, motorists inquire about the timings and locations of nakabandis. To counter this, we now conduct surprise check-ups and nakabandis at the local level to outsmart the motorists!”

Total cases of Drunk and Drive



1st Jan to 6th July 2023: 447



1st Jan to 6th July 2024: 4,196



Last year’s and this year’s break up Division wise:



Sahar Traffic Division: 26 — 288



Sakinaka Traffic Division: 9 —264



DN Nagar: 12 — 244



Santacruz: 2 — 234



Nagpada: 18 — 230



Trombay: 13 — 228



Oshiwara: 26 — 187



Mulund: 9 — 185



MIDC: 6 — 178



Vakola: 0 — 170



Dahisar: 21 — 164



Ghatkopar: 26 — 164



LOWEST Drunk Drive cases are: Powai (0), Dharavi (0), Marine Drive (2), Pydhonie (5), Kanjurmarg (6), Wadala (14), Mahim (14), Matunga (15), Colaba (17), Antop Hill (17), Kurla (19), Worli (22)