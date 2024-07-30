 Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derailment: South Eastern Railway Cancels, Short-Terminates Several Trains After Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMumbai-Howrah Mail Derailment: South Eastern Railway Cancels, Short-Terminates Several Trains After Accident

Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derailment: South Eastern Railway Cancels, Short-Terminates Several Trains After Accident

The 18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express, which began its journey on July 29, 2024, will be short-terminated at Rourkela.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
X

The derailment of 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail near Barabamboo station in Jharkhand has claimed 2 lives and left 20 injured.

At least 18 coaches of the train derailed around at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur.

The accident has caused the major distuption on the route. South Eastern Railway (SER) has Cancelled, short-terminates several trains due to accident.

Trains Cancelled:

According to a release shared by SER on social media, train numbers 22861 (Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express), 08015/18019 (Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express), 12021/12022 (Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express), 18109 (Tatanagar-Itwari Express), and 18030 (Shalimar-LTT Express) will remain canceled on Tuesday, July 30.

Trins short-terminated

The 18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express, which began its journey on July 29, 2024, will be short-terminated at Rourkela. The 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express, which started its journey on July 28, 2024, will be short-terminated at Chakradharpur. The 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express, commencing on July 30, 2024, will be short-terminated at Adra. Additionally, the 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express, also starting its journey on July 30, 2024, will be short-terminated at Bilaspur.

Special arrangements made for stranded passangers

The railway has made special arrangements due to the accident. Special bus services have been arranged for the affected passengers, and stranded passengers were taken to Chakradharpur station by a relief train.

In a statement, South Eastern Railway said that four injured passengers have been paid Rs 50,000 each as ex-gratia.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Rescue Work Is 'Becoming Increasingly Difficult', says Kerala MP

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Rescue Work Is 'Becoming Increasingly Difficult', says Kerala MP

Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derailment: South Eastern Railway Cancels, Short-Terminates Several Trains After...

Mumbai-Howrah Mail Derailment: South Eastern Railway Cancels, Short-Terminates Several Trains After...

Bengaluru Monsoon: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Showers In Garden City; Check Temperatures,...

Bengaluru Monsoon: IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Showers In Garden City; Check Temperatures,...

'Deeply Anguished': Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Expresses Condolences To Families Of Landslides...

'Deeply Anguished': Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Expresses Condolences To Families Of Landslides...

Kerala Tragedy: 8 Dead, Hundreds Feared Trapped After Rain-Triggered Landslides Hit Wayanad; Visuals...

Kerala Tragedy: 8 Dead, Hundreds Feared Trapped After Rain-Triggered Landslides Hit Wayanad; Visuals...