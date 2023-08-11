Mumbai News: Study Finds That 1 In 3 Adults Face Adjustment Problems

Representative image | File

Mumbai: A recent research report titled "MindPeers Mental Strengths Research 2023" has revealed that over 33% of more than 72,500 participants, or one in three adults, grapple with adjustment issues. This study aimed to empower individuals to proactively tackle challenges, prioritise well-being, and lead more fulfilling lives.

MindPeers, a pioneering neuroscience-backed and evidence-based mental health platform, focused its attention on a demographic of adulthood afflicted with concerns such as money management, career anxieties, fading friendships, ageing parents, and depreciating self-worth.

What does Mindpeers 2023 Report say?

The report established that many youngsters suffered from mental health problems that need to be addressed. Among the surveyed, 70% reported high stress levels, followed by 40% who reported anxiety and requiring therapeutic assistance. Moreover, burnout was a common observance among youngsters struggling with low energy, lack of focus, and procrastination. However, this demographic ranked above average in ‘Self Expression’, a self-awareness scale, that allows them to effectively manage and regulate emotions in response to stressors.

The study further focused on career, workplace, financial, and family spheres, revealing that over 50% of young individuals struggled to handle these aspects. Report findings highlighted a lack of direction, career satisfaction, and meaningful connections as contributing factors to mental health concerns.

Distressed young population at hand

Co-Founder at MindPeers, Kanika Agarwal, emphasised, "Even with a ripe and skilled demographic dividend, the nation has a distressed young population at its hands, that needs direction more than instruction. As a mental health platform rooted in behaviour & neuroscience, MindPeers remains committed to addressing these challenges and providing accessible, comprehensive support to young adults struggling with mental health issues. Through awareness, education, and proactive interventions led by parents, educational institutions, employers, and policymakers, we can empower this demographic to navigate life's challenges and bolster their mental strength.”

Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Namita Thapar, said, “Mental Health has become a national crisis and the reason it will continue growing is due to the fact that it’s still considered a taboo & people don’t seek help. Secondly, there is a shortage of affordable counsellors in this area. Open and candid conversations around this is a must, which is why I have partnered with MindPeers which addresses both these gaps. The goal is to empower our youth who will be our future leaders and important contributors to take our nation to greater heights.”

