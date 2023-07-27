Indian Govt's Mental Health Helpline Tele MANAS Now Available 24x7

Representational Image | istockphoto

More than 18,000 callers in Maharashtra have benefitted from the centralised mental health helpline service, Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele MANAS), which is now available 24X7. Nearly 30% of these calls were from Kolhapur, Pune, Sangli, Aurangabad and Mumbai.

Lack of sleep, loneliness, general sadness, stress and anxiety were the major complaints that counsellors received at Tele MANAS, a toll-free mental health helpline started by the Centre in October 2022. The round-the-clock service can be availed in multiple languages via 14416 or 1800-891-4416.

Analysis showed Kolhapur topping the chart with 1400 calls

An analysis of data showed that Kolhapur topped the chart with 1,463 calls. It was followed by Pune (1,438), Sangli (1,188), Aurangabad (763) and Mumbai (640). Interestingly, a large number of calls were also from semi-urban areas like Beed (530), Chandrapur (437), Satara (361) and Jalgaon (275).

Helpline numbers of Tele MANAS and significant caller figures | FPJ

A senior counsellor at the Thane Tele-MANAS centre said many callers are in the age group of 25-35 years or senior citizens above 50 years. “On an average, our counsellors get 35-40 calls per day. They provide adequate information and guidance to dissuade them from taking untoward action,” she said.

Dr Swapnil Lale, Additional Director of the Mental Health Programme (Directorate Health Services), said, “The counsellors handle all these calls and ensure the person is counselled and sent to the nearest centre for treatment if required.”

Mental health awareness has increased after Covid

Underlining that mental health awareness has increased after Covid, Dr Lale said that stress is increasing by the day and one in seven people has a mental health problem and 80% of cases can be addressed with counselling. “Most complaints received so far haven't been serious,” he said, adding that there are also prank calls.

Dr Harish Shetty, a city-based psychiatrist, said, “Sleep disturbance is common in all age groups. It affects mental health and counselling is the need of the hour. People have become more reserved due to hectic work schedules and don't talk to their friends and families, which pushes them into depression and anxiety.”

According to counsellors, the centres also get 5-10 suicidal calls on an average. “We counsel and ask them to visit the nearest outpatient department for further treatment. Overthinking about future problems is a part of another vicious cycle that is both the cause and effect of anxiety and depression,” he said.

