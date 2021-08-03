MindPeers launches on-demand behavioral healthcare platform

MindPeers is launching a holistic science-based Self Care SaaS platform designed to help individuals who are seeking care for mental and behavioural issues like anxiety, grief, productivity, procrastination and burnout. It will have short clinical programs that are personalized according to their requirement.

It has come out with two solutions: MindCare Index, a clinically validated measurement of individuals and organisation’s mental health, performance, personality and culture; MindPeers Boats, a loneliness management tool which includes virtual support groups on everyday topics and lets consumers set up their virtual rooms for anonymous discussions and venting out.

Speaking on the launch, Kanika Agarwal, co-founder, MindPeers.co said, “SelfCare by MindPeers is for everyone who are looking for preventive measures to foster their mental wellness or who are still not comfortable with therapy. MindPeer’s behavioural healthcare SaaS platform provides an entire gamut of services like 1-to-1 counselling sessions, interactive group sessions on topics like enhancing workplace productivity and Mindcare Index to gauge workplace wellness. The platform helps consumers in determining choices of services based on their level of need.”

Ninad Karpe, Partner, 100X.VC, said, “Mental well-being is now on the top of the agenda of everyone. It has become the foundation for all our activities. At 100X, we are delighted to be the first Institutional investor in MindPeers. ”