Mumbai News: State Govt Transfers 2 IAS Officers | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The state government on Tuesday transferred Radhika Rastogi, IAS (1995) , Principal Secretary (Tourism), Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, to the post of Principal Secretary (A&S), Home Department.

It also shifted Lahu Mali, IAS (2009) Secretary, Fee Regulatory Authority, Mumbai, to the post of Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority, Mumbai.

