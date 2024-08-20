Mumbai News: Stalemate Over Bandra Fair Stall Allocation Issue

A meeting held on Monday to resolve the dispute over the allocation of stalls along the Mount Mary Basilica path for the upcoming Bandra Fair ended in a stalemate. The church's priests and the families, who wanted to rent the stalls, failed to compromise after a heated exchange. Some women were seen crying and pleading. The protestors have boycotted the distribution of the stall rental forms, rescheduled between Tuesday and Saturday.

Father Sunder Albuquerque, vice-rector at the Basilica of the Lady of the Mount, alleged that they stopped others from taking the forms. “Today (Monday) we kept the desk open for distributing the forms, but the crowd stopped anyone from collecting the forms,” the priest claimed.

The families said that they will not accept the rent hike and the new allotment rules introduced in 2023. They have opposed the decision to replace the old custom of allocating the stalls to those, whose previous generations participated in the fair, with a draw.

Leena William, who stays near Lilavati Hospital, said her husband's family has been renting a stall for generations. “The money we make during the fair feeds us the entire year. We pleaded with the Father to reduce the rents, but he is adamant,” said William. The rent for the stalls, each around 100 sqft, has been increased to Rs90,000 this year from Rs35,000 in 2023 and Rs15,000 in 2022.

The families want the 2022 rent to be reintroduced. “We paid Rs35, 000 in 2023, but suffered a loss. We are local Catholics and have been part of the fair for hundreds of years. Why do they want to bring outsiders through the lottery system,” asked William.

Rupesh Gomes, another hereditary stall holder, said that under the old system, families that traditionally rented the stall only had to bring old rent receipts to get allotments for the next year. “It was a peaceful process. People brought their old receipts, paid the new rent and got the stalls. No outsiders were allowed in the process,” said Gomes.

Father Albuquerque said, “There is a stalemate. We are holding to what we think is right. I do not want to be harsh, but I think they should see reason.” The eight-day fair starts on September 8, the feast day of Mother Mary. The church justified the rent hike, saying that it needs revenue for infrastructural improvements.