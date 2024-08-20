 Mumbai News: Stalemate Over Bandra Fair Stall Allocation Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Stalemate Over Bandra Fair Stall Allocation Issue

Mumbai News: Stalemate Over Bandra Fair Stall Allocation Issue

The families protesting to the issue said that they will not accept the rent hike and the new allotment rules introduced in 2023.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 01:16 AM IST
article-image

A meeting held on Monday to resolve the dispute over the allocation of stalls along the Mount Mary Basilica path for the upcoming Bandra Fair ended in a stalemate. The church's priests and the families, who wanted to rent the stalls, failed to compromise after a heated exchange. Some women were seen crying and pleading. The protestors have boycotted the distribution of the stall rental forms, rescheduled between Tuesday and Saturday.

Father Sunder Albuquerque, vice-rector at the Basilica of the Lady of the Mount, alleged that they stopped others from taking the forms. “Today (Monday) we kept the desk open for distributing the forms, but the crowd stopped anyone from collecting the forms,” the priest claimed.

FPJ Shorts
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj Reacts On Show Going Off Air: ‘It Is Totally..’
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj Reacts On Show Going Off Air: ‘It Is Totally..’
Rakshabandhan 2024: Inside Pictures From Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma & More’s Celebration
Rakshabandhan 2024: Inside Pictures From Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma & More’s Celebration
Mumbai: BMC Reintroduces Cleanup Marshals In Malad And Andheri, Penalty Collection Hits ₹1.72 Crore Since April
Mumbai: BMC Reintroduces Cleanup Marshals In Malad And Andheri, Penalty Collection Hits ₹1.72 Crore Since April
Jailed Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Aims To Become Oxford University Chancellor; Sends ‘Formal Application’
Jailed Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Aims To Become Oxford University Chancellor; Sends ‘Formal Application’
Read Also
Mumbai: Dispute Over Hiked Rents, Allotment Rules Stalls Bandra Fair Preparations At Mount Mary...
article-image

The families said that they will not accept the rent hike and the new allotment rules introduced in 2023. They have opposed the decision to replace the old custom of allocating the stalls to those, whose previous generations participated in the fair, with a draw.

Leena William, who stays near Lilavati Hospital, said her husband's family has been renting a stall for generations. “The money we make during the fair feeds us the entire year. We pleaded with the Father to reduce the rents, but he is adamant,” said William. The rent for the stalls, each around 100 sqft, has been increased to Rs90,000 this year from Rs35,000 in 2023 and Rs15,000 in 2022.

The families want the 2022 rent to be reintroduced. “We paid Rs35, 000 in 2023, but suffered a loss. We are local Catholics and have been part of the fair for hundreds of years. Why do they want to bring outsiders through the lottery system,” asked William.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Invites Applications For Setting Up Temporary Stalls During Mount Mary Fair In Bandra
article-image

Rupesh Gomes, another hereditary stall holder, said that under the old system, families that traditionally rented the stall only had to bring old rent receipts to get allotments for the next year. “It was a peaceful process. People brought their old receipts, paid the new rent and got the stalls. No outsiders were allowed in the process,” said Gomes.

Father Albuquerque said, “There is a stalemate. We are holding to what we think is right. I do not want to be harsh, but I think they should see reason.” The eight-day fair starts on September 8, the feast day of Mother Mary. The church justified the rent hike, saying that it needs revenue for infrastructural improvements. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Stalemate Over Bandra Fair Stall Allocation Issue

Mumbai News: Stalemate Over Bandra Fair Stall Allocation Issue

Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Fourth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train...

Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Fourth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train...

Mumbai: BMC Reintroduces Cleanup Marshals In Malad And Andheri, Penalty Collection Hits ₹1.72...

Mumbai: BMC Reintroduces Cleanup Marshals In Malad And Andheri, Penalty Collection Hits ₹1.72...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors And Citizens Protest For Justice And Safety For Medical Staff At...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors And Citizens Protest For Justice And Safety For Medical Staff At...

Mira Bhayandar: MLA, Politicos Attend 'Lady Don' Gulshan Patel’s Birthday Bash In Kashimira

Mira Bhayandar: MLA, Politicos Attend 'Lady Don' Gulshan Patel’s Birthday Bash In Kashimira