Mumbai News: Speeding Car Rams Into Tree in Dadar, 2 Dead, 3 Injured

Mumbai News: Speeding Car Rams Into Tree, 2 Dead, 3 Injured | representative pic

Mumbai: A speeding car hit a divider and rammed into a tree in Dadar late on Thursday night, killing two people inside the car and injuring three. The police suspect that the driver, Sudarshan Jhenjurde, 25, was under the influence of alcohol. The police have taken blood samples of the injured to check their alcohol concentration level.

Ravi Nanvatkar, 40, a labourer who works at the Dadar flower market, was sitting on the footpath on Senapati Bapat Road at 2am when he narrowly missed getting hit by the white Kia that veered off the road.

Person driving vehicle allegedly lost control of the car

The five people in the car were taken to KEM hospital by Nanvatkar and other people present at the scene where Sunil Datwani, 23, and Satish Yadav, 23, were pronounced dead. Saeed Sheikh, 23, is in a critical condition and put on a ventilator at the Holy Family Hospital in Andheri, while Jhenjurde and Kevin Pillai, 26, are undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital.

Investigations revealed that the five friends had gone to the Anti-Social club in Lower Parel and were headed home to Andheri after partying when Jhenjurde allegedly lost control of the car and caused the accident.

The Dadar police have registered an FIR against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304-A (causing death by negligence) , 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and the Motor Vehicle Act 184 (dangerous driving) of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigation, officials said.