Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences 2 Men To 15 Years Of Imprisonment For Possessing 115 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹28.75 Lakh; 2 Others Acquitted

Mumbai: The special court for narcotics cases sentenced two men to 15 years imprisonment for possessing 115 kg of ganja worth Rs 28.75 lakh. The duo – Ismail Shaikh from Powai and Imran Ansari, a resident of Mumbra – were nabbed red-handed in January 2022, as per the police. The court, however, acquitted two others, including an Odisha resident, who were said to be the consignment's suppliers.

Police Receive Tip-Off About Drug Delivery

As per the prosecution, on January 23, 2022, a police officer, from the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Kandivali, received information that two persons were likely to come near the Ghatkopar bus to sell ganja. The source had also provided the duo's detailed description and the registration number of their vehicle.

Trap Laid Near Ghatkopar Bus Stop

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the said vehicle, a Honda Accord car, was intercepted. Upon search, the police found the concealed ganja haul, said the prosecution, adding that the car occupants, Shaikh and Ansari, were subsequently taken into custody.

Forensic Tests Confirm Seized Substance As Ganja

The police took a sample of the seized item and sent it for forensic examination, which confirmed it to be ganja. Meanwhile, the accused, in their statements, revealed that the consignment was received from Altaf Shaikh, a resident of Andheri, said the prosecution.

Two Alleged Suppliers Acquitted For Lack Of Evidence

Altaf and Chakrapani Gouda, a resident of Odisha, were arrested from Gujarat on October 17, 2022. The court, however, did not find any evidence against them and hence acquitted them.

