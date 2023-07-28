Mumbai News: Soon, U-Turn Under Dattapada Flyover In Borivali East

Dattapada Flyover

Mumbai: Later this year, there will be some relief for motorists around Dattapada flyover in Borivali East as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be carving out a signal-free U-turn under it.

Dattapada flyover was built between April 1998 and May 1999. There is a U-turn only on the northbound corridor and not on the southbound lanes.

For motorists from Dahisar, there is no provision for a U-turn, which forces them to travel ahead by over 800 metres and then drive as much distance back. The demand was raised by the residents of the area.

“We have observed that there is no U-turn under other flyovers of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Thakur Complex, etc. Moreover, there are over half a dozen residential societies in this area where entry and exit gates are on the Western Express Highway,” said an MSRDC official.

Reducing density of traffic as well as waiting time

As per MSRDC’s internal traffic studies, over 2,000 vehicles use the Magathane junction signal daily at Borivali East. To reduce the density of traffic as well as waiting time at the junction, a signal free U-turn will be constructed.

A similar U-turn under the domestic airport flyover has helped partially resolve congestion issues on the Western Express Highway. Motorists headed towards Dahisar do not have to travel up to the airport junction and are able to take a signal free U-turn under it.

