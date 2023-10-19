Mumbai News: Society Secretary Accuses Neta Of Attempt To Murder | FPJ

Mumbai: A senior Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader is at the centre of a controversy over the brutal assault of the secretary of a cooperative housing society in Mazgaon on October 6. The attack by two motorcycle-borne men with a sharp weapon was so severe that it's a sheer miracle how the victim Dharmesh Mulji Solanki, 50, survived it.

On the fateful day, Solanki, who is a businessman, met a friend Samir Bharmare at the Green Field Hotel near GST Bhavan (erstwhile Sales Tax Office) at Mazgaon around 6.30pm. Subsequently, he walked towards his scooty when the assailants approached him and the pillion rider stabbed him with a sharp weapon. The men, both of whom were wearing helmets, mentioned that he was being punished for taking on the Shiv Sena leader and melted into the traffic.

Byculla police did not include name of 'neta' in FIR

Solanki's entire right hand shoulder was ripped open. Even though he mentioned the name of this leader, the Byculla police didn't include his name in the first information report (FIR). In his written complaint to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Akbar Pathan, Solanki said that the attack took place in full public glare and the intention of the duo was to murder him. However, he was saved by his helmet. He was rushed to the JJ Hospital by a friend where an emergency three-hour reconstructive surgery was performed to connect the hand with the shoulder.

An officer from the Byculla police station, Dyandev Kolekar, recorded his statement in the hospital, but he omitted the name of the Sena leader despite Solanki specifically naming him. The cop did not even take photographs of the stab injuries. Next morning, the victim's brother Mukesh went to the Byculla police station and handed over the blood-stained clothes. He demanded that the Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) be included in the FIR, but the officer refused to do so.

Reason for attack

Talking to the FPJ on Wednesday, Solanki said that he is the secretary of his building located on Shivdas Chapsi Marg, near Hancock bridge, Sandhurst Road railway station. The society had decided to go in for redevelopment of the property measuring 3,855 sq m and Samarth Erectors & Developers, a partnership firm of Malad, was given the contract. “We were not aware that one of the partners was Bimal Agarwal who had a criminal record and had even gone to jail. Apart from that, the firm did not give Rs1 crore towards corpus fund as promised earlier. Hence, we decided to terminate the contract. Ever since then I have been under tremendous pressure,” said Solanki.

Senior inspector Nandkumar Gopale told the FPJ, “The case is under investigation and the footage of the incident is on record. All electronic evidence is being collected. We are examining all angles.” Meanwhile, the Solankis, who are now living in a transit accommodation at Chunabhatti, are living in terror of being attacked, while the Sena leader appears to have gone scot-free. Several efforts to contact him were in vain.

