Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Rejects RTI Query Seeking Donation Information

Siddhivinayak Temple | File pic

Mumbai: The Siddhivinayak Temple has refused to reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query which sought the details of the donation, including cash and gold, it received in two years 2021-23. Notably, the temple administration comes under the Maharashtra government. While refusing to give the information, the public information officer of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust cited two exemption clauses of RTI Act. The provisions pertain to disclosure of information that either has no interest to public activity or interest or which can endanger life and physical safety of a person.

The RTI query

The RTI query was filed by Ajay Bose from Amravati. “I had sought this information because there were few people going to the temple during Covid. I wanted to know what did the temple receive in donation after it opened,” he said. Representatives of Siddhivinayak Trust were not available for comment.

Read Also Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple Trust to file defamation suit over irregularity allegations

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)