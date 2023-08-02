Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple Files Complaint Against App Taking Illegal Bookings, Puja And Donations

PTI Photo

Mumbai: The Siddhivinayak Temple officials on Wednesday filed a police complaint with the Dadar police station and cyber crime cell against an app that was illegally taking bookings, puja and donations on its behalf without any authorisation. The temple got to know of it when some devotees approached them informing about the app on Tuesday night followed by visits to the temple by some devotees to collect the prasad based on the booking they did through the app.

After registering a complaint, temple officials said that they have requested devotees to approach the temple directly or through its website (www.siddhivinayak.org) or its app in future. The app - utsavapp.in, said temple officials, also had other prominent temples on it and they were not sure if those temples were even aware of it.

"We first got to know of it on Tuesday night when a devotee stumbled upon it and asked if we have launched another app," said Nanda Raut, executive officer of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust who filed a complaint with the police.

Puja rates quoted as higher

She added, "The app would not open easily. It had different rates for the aartis and abhishek that it had listed. The rates for some of the Pujas they quoted were higher as compared to ours. We are also looking at how to improve the security and approach the police for the same."

People arrived to collect prasad

"Today some people even dropped by at temple premises to collect the prasad based on the booking they had done through the app. Though not many, these people came off an on through the day. When they came today we got to know that bookings are being done. Our executive officer instantly approached the police and a complaint was filed. We request all devotees to ensure that they do not fall for any app and either approach the temple directly or through its authorised website," said Aadesh Bandekar, chairman of Siddhivinayak Temple.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Avhad of Dadar Police Station said that they have received a written complaint from the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust and they are probing it.

