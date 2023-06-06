Mumbai News: Shrikant Shinde Discusses Koliwada Redevelopment Issues With BMC Chief

Dr Shrikant Shinde, MP, Kalyan | Twitter

Despite being an MP from Kalyan seat, Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday visited the BMC headquarters to discuss several “long-pending” issues. Flanked by Shinde Sena MLAs – who represent several city constituencies – the Chief Minister's son raised the issues of redeveloping Koliwadas and expediting ongoing redevelopment projects.

After meeting the BMC chief, Shrikant said that the civic body will make a policy for the development of Koliwadas, which are inhabited by fisherfolk or “real natives” of Mumbai. The BMC has already started framing new development control rules, with the initiation of calculating how much floor space index (FSI) ought to be given to Koliwadas, he added.

Redevelopment of Koliwadas

There are 41 Koliwadas and 88 Gaothan areas in Mumbai. Families of Kolis are expanding, but there is not enough space for them. The BMC takes action if someone adds new floors to existing houses. All these issues were discussed with the civic administration, the parliamentarian underlined.

Redevelopment projects pending in the city

He also raised the issue of redevelopment projects pending across the city. “From the past 14-15 years, many citizens have been staying in transit camps and they are still awaiting for redeveloped homes,” Shrikant said. Many builders have not finished their projects, causing inconvenience to the aggrieved. Therefore, the state government is thinking of taking help from agencies like MHADA, MMRDA, CIDCO and BMC for projects which are in limbo. On the lines of Thane, the CM aims to implement a cluster development scheme in Mumbai, he added.

